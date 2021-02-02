Dolly Parton Says She Twice Turned Down Medal of Freedom from Trump

Home News Aaron Grech February 2nd, 2021 - 6:36 PM

Country legend Dolly Parton is as famous for her charity as she is for making music, but the performer isn’t really one for awards, turning down the Medal of Freedom from former President Donald Trump twice. The artist stated that she is no longer sure if she wants to receive the award at all, out of fear of “playing politics.”

Parton told NBC’s Today that Trump offered her the award twice, but she couldn’t accept it the first time as her husband was sick and the second time she refused to travel due to COVID-19. The performer was answering a question on how former President Barack Obama said he regretted never giving her the award.

At this point Parton is uncertain if she would receive the honor under current President Joe Biden. “Now I feel like if I take it I’ll be doing politics, so I’m not sure,” Parton explained. “I don’t work for those awards, but I’m not sure that I even deserve it. But that’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it.”

While Parton may not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom, her charity work has of late has made some major impacts across the globe. Last year Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University, which eventually helped fund the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The performer donated to the cause after a doctor and close family friend said that the school was working on “exciting achievements” in regards to a COVID-19 cure. She also hosts the Imagination Library, which mails out age-appropriate books to children in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Austrialia and the Republic of Ireland.