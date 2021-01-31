Sturle Dagsland Announces Self-Titled Debut For February 2021, Shares First Single “Dreaming”

Home News Krista Marple January 31st, 2021 - 5:53 PM

Norwegian expermental-pop project Sturle Dagsland has announced his new track “Dreaming.” The new single is set to be featured on his upcoming debut self-titled album, which is due for a February 5 release.

“The first idea of ‘Dreaming’ came to life during a stay at a lighthouse on a sparsely populated island in the North Sea. While composing the first draft of ‘Dreaming’ we experimented with a combination of different orchestral instruments in the brass, woodwind, and string family in tandem with South American flutes, soft acoustic guitars, and an underlying atmospheric soundscape. It transitions and drifts between folk music and submersed choirs drained in reverb and tranquility,” said Dagsland in a press release.

“Dreaming” starts off as a flowy, dreamy serenade that eventually transitions to have a bold, expressive tone. The entire track is made up of strong instrumental pieces with a soft vocal voice that eventually builds up to a louder tone with a lot of experimental character.

Dagsland first began his creative career when he and his brother started working together eight years ago. Both him and his brother had the desire to create music in a unique sort of way. Their use of different instruments helps them maintain the unique aspect they have always strived of achieving in their work.

“Making music is a flexible multifaceted formula, and the way you cook it, and what ingredients you put in can differ from song to song. We are trying to be in a constant process of creating music, rather than waiting to absorb inspiration from somewhere else, but inspiration may come from anywhere, both music, nature, dreams, art, life, and the subconscious,” said Dagsland.

Dagsland has been included on the SXSW Festival lineup a few times in the past. Most recently, he made the cut for the 2018 lineup. Before that, he had performed in 2017 with Maggie Rogers and many other showcasing artists. He was also on the Secret Solstice Iceland 2015 Festival lineup alongside artists like Wu Tang Clan and FKA Twigs.

Sturle Dagsland Track List:

1. Kusanagi

2. Harajuku

3. Blot

4. Tales of Mist

5. Waif

6. Nyckelharpa

7. Hulter Smulter

8. Frenzy

9. Wandering Minstrel

10. Dreaming

11. Noaidi