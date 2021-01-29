Teen Daze Announces New EP Breathing Tides for February 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Glacial Lake”

Home News Anna Scott January 29th, 2021 - 3:09 PM

Canadian electronic musician Jamison Isaak, known by his stage name Teen Daze, has dropped a new single “Glacial Lake” off his anticipated three-song EP, Breathing Tides, set to be released February 19. The EP promises a tranquil escape following the events of 2020.

“Glacial Lake” is a wintery, ambient piece, unlike Teen Daze’s frequent pop-centric structures and sounds. Listeners are immediately struck with cinematic swells that back a calming, electronic melody. While minimalistic, the track lives up to its goal of providing a calm escape.

On the single, Teen Daze reflects, “This last year has been so difficult for so many people, and creating this music has been such an important way for me to process. Hopefully, these sounds can provide some calm for you as well.”

Listen to “Glacial Lakes” here:

The Breathing Tides EP will follow a series of “Reality Refresh” singles released throughout 2020 which featured Balearic and house elements and the full-length Bioluminescence from April 2019. Much like “Glacial Lake,” Teen Daze’s previous released revolve around his dreamy and authentic, smooth beats. In 2018, he released Themes for a New Earth, driven by his previous struggles with mental health and created as a reflection on nature.

Breathing Tides track list:

Glacial Lake The Frequency of the Universe Breathing Tides

Breathing Tides, Teen Daze’s upcoming three-song EP, will be released February 19 and is available for preorder here.