Sloan’s Chris Murphy Shares He Has Been Diagnosed With Bell’s Palsy

January 28th, 2021

Canadian based Sloan’s leading man Chris Murphy has revealed that he has been formally diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, a condition that causes temporary weakness or paralysis in the muscles in the face. Murphy took to Instagram to announce his diagnosis, writing “So, no joke – on January 11th, I noticed my mouth seemed imbalanced and I was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy that evening at emerge meaning one side of my face is paralyzed. Tough break for a guy who has clearly traded on his looks! Ha!” See the full statement below.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Murphy will be doing an all-request livestream solo show on February 7 at 5 PM EST, with tickets already on sale. He also has a new record with supergroup TUNS titled Duly Note that will be released March 26 via Sloan’s Murder records. It will be the band’s second album, following their 2016 self-titled debut. TUNS consists of Murphy, The Inbreds’ Mike O’Neill and Super Friendz’s Matt Murphy.

Sloan has been around since 1992, where the band released their EP Peppermint via Geffen Records. Their latest release 12, was released in 2018 and ironically features 12 tracks. The album received critical acclaim and the band went on a 30 date North American tour to support it.