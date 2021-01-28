Mike D Auctioning Off Beastie Boys Awards and Memorabilia for Charity

Home News Tristan Kinnett January 28th, 2021 - 8:47 PM

Beastie Boys’ Mike D announced today on Instagram that he’ll be auctioning off some of his awards to benefit Good Eats, a program that feeds kids who depend on elementary school lunches during the week on weekends. The iconic rapper explained that he didn’t feel the need to keep the awards around to look at personally, and had been giving them to his mother until she passed away recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike D (@miked)

The awards are being auctioned through Sotheby’s, estimated to go for figures from $1-10,000. Mike D is selling RIAA gold and platinum sales awards for Beastie Boys’ albums, BPI gold sales awards for records that performed well in the UK and MTV Video Awards for “Intergalactic” and “Sabotage.” There’s also one non-award, limited edition action figures of Mike D, MCA and Ad Rock as they appeared in the “Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win” music video, directed by Spike Jonze.

Collectors interested can place bids until the auction closes on Friday, January 29, at 2 PM ET. Mike D and Ad Rock aren’t releasing new music as Beastie Boys any more, but they both featured on Public Enemy’s “Public Enemy Number One” last year.