Martin Gore’s New Primate-Featuring Video for “Howler” is Bananas

Home News Anna Scott January 28th, 2021 - 4:08 PM

Ahead of the release of his new EP The Third Chimpanzee expected tomorrow, Martin Gore, a founding member of the rock band Depeche Mode, shared a new music video today for “Howler,” the single previously released January 9. The hypnotic video “Howler” was directed by the Spanish filmmaker NYSU, who has worked with the likes of Bastille, New Order and Wild Beasts.

The video features eerie animations of bananas, monkeys and a flickering door with an exit sign that hangs above. It is haunting and complex, partnering well with the chunky electronics and thick bass kicks of the song, along with the other-worldly synth melody that comes in midway through.

Director NYSU said on the video, “On first hearing ‘Howler’ there was a feeling of being inside a Monkey’s brain, its consciousness. It was brutal and primitive but, at the same time, so smart and almost human. The video is an attempt to reflect that, portraying the precise moment when apes evolved into a man or maybe a human regressed into an animal form.”

Watch the “Howler” video here:

Speaking to “Howler,” Gore explained, “I resynthesized my voice and used warped delays and other manipulation effects on ‘Howler.’ The end result was a sound that wasn’t quite human, more monkey like. I really liked the idea of blurring the lines between monkeys and humans. Sometimes I think we just feel that we’re so evolved, and that we’re so much better. I have been questioning that quite a lot recently.” Gore had also previously released another single off The Third Chimpanzee with “Mandrill” last November.

Gore’s previous solo release was his instrumental album of 2015, MG. He has continued to create music with Depeche Mode, who most recently dropped Spirit in 2017.

Gore’s 5-track instrumental EP is available for preorder here and will be out from tomorrow, January 29, digitally, on CD and on Azure Blue Vinyl the following day.

Photo credit: Owen Ela