Natalie Bergman Announces New Album Mercy For May 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Talk To The Lord”

Along with the announcement of her forthcoming debut solo album, Chicago-bred singer Natalie Bergman has released the first single “Talk To The Lord” with a music video alongside of it. Bergman’s newest project Mercy is scheduled to debut on May 7 via Third Man records. For Bergman, incorporating her faith has always been an important factor when creating her music.

“My faith and music are crucial to my existence. I sing a lot about home on this record. My Paradiso, my Heaven. Believing in that place has been my greatest consolation. I had an urgency and desperation to know that my father was there. His sudden death was a whirling chaos that assaulted my mind. Gospel music gives me hope. It is the good news. It’s exemplary. It can bring you truth. It can keep you alive. This album provided me with my only hope for coming back to life myself,” said Bergman in a press release.

“Talk To The Lord” is a great introductory song for Mercy. It exemplifies the theme that Bergman strives to achieve in her music, especially in this album. The song starts off with “Father, when I’m lost I come to you/ You will fail me not/ You will not forsake me/ Though I walk in shadows I won’t be afraid/ I will fear no evil/ For you walk with me.” Bergman immediately addresses a religious figure within the first line of the song. As “Talk To The Lord” progresses, Bergman continues to praise and acknowledge her faith and love for her religion and all that in stands for.

Throughout the music video, Bergman is shown in multiple abstract situations. While the majority of the video is shown outside in an open field, her actions, appearance and props change frequently. Bergman is at one point shown in a black bodysuit and homemade flower headpiece pretending to be a flower and then shown in a white suit outfit decorated with symbolic religious patches.

Bergman not only creates solo content, but she also was a vocalist for the band Nomo as well as Wild Belle. Nomo was a group created in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2010. They disbanded in 2011. Shortly after that, Wild Belle was formed. Bergman teamed up with her brother Elliot Bergman to create the band.

Wild Belle went on tour with Cage The Elephant back in 2019 to perform on eight of the stops of The Night Running Tour.

Mercy Track List:

1.Talk To The Lord

2. Shine Your Light On Me

3. I Will Praise You

4. I’m Going Home

5. Home At Last

6. You Make My World Go Round

7. Paint The Rain

8. The Gallows

9. Your Love Is My Shelter

10. He Will Lift You Up Higher

11. Sweet Mary

12. Last Farewell