mxdwn PREMIERE: Dylan Chambers Learns to “Breakdown” on Energetic New Single

LA-based musician Dylan Chambers, is embracing soul with his latest sound. Chambers, who moved from Arlington, TX to Los Angeles with fellow musician and resident choreographer of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Todrick Hall, started playing at open mics while working as a barista before moving on to perform live and on tour as a musician for Dancing with the Stars. Since then, Chambers has collaborated with the likes of John Alagia, Haley Reinhart and Dave Koz and released his debut EP in 2016. Today mxdwn has the pleasure to premiere his newest single “Breakdown,” a positive, energetic track with a cathartic message that is perfect for the start of a new year.

“Breakdown” is a vibrant single that embraces struggle and encourages listeners to feel their emotions, both good and bad. The song, with its funk-infused guitar riffs and addictive pop chorus, is a high energy hit. The timing of Chambers’ song and it’s surprisingly positive take on how to handle difficult times is no coincidence. With the difficult events of 2020 serving as inspiration for Chambers’ new single. “I’ve been a working musician in L.A. for the past 10 years and when the pandemic hit, all of the gigs and plans I had for the foreseeable future disappeared, and in a roundabout way, my sense of identity went with it.”

“To add to it…my grandmother passed away. We were extremely close, and this was a big hit for me. Altogether, it was more than I could handle. I tend to be someone that buries myself in my work and pushes through, but this was too overwhelming.”

Chambers’ new song is produced by longtime friend and collaborator, Stefan Litrownik, who has worked with acts such as Boyz II Men and Andy Grammer. Additionally, “Breakdown” features Brandon Brown, musical director and bassist for the Jacksons, who’s skilled bass playing compliments Chamber’s impressive vocals.

Chambers explains that it was only after he allowed himself the room to breakdown and feel that he was able to channel his pain into music. “I began to wonder, ‘What if I actually allow myself to feel all these things? Who will I be on the other side? If it doesn’t kill me, will it truly make me stronger?’ My therapist’s recommendation: ‘Breakdown, Dylan. It’s okay. You’ve got a lot going on.’ So, I went there.”

“I wanted it to be an honest representation of what I had been feeling through the musicality, lyrics and production elements.” Chambers shared. “We nailed it and— in the process—I learned that I can help myself work through my issues by channeling them into my art.”