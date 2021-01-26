mxdwn PREMIERE: Jordi Finds an “Escape Route” to the Desert in New Video

Home News Matt Matasci January 26th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Though she’s only 17 years of age, Los Angeles-area musician Jordi Radnoti already has her own one-woman band. She writes and performs every instrument on the songs she releases under the mononymous moniker Jordi, and she has a sponsorship with Soultone cymbals and a deal with Dangerbird to contribute to the Microdose Singles Series.

Today we’re excited to premiere Jordi’s first single and her initial contribution to the Microdose Single Series, a track called “Escape Route.” The song is full of low-end energy, with the verses consisting of an energetic bass riff and her confident vocals. It’s very reminsicent of fellow Angeleno women like Clementine Creevy of Cherry Glazerr and the Clavin sisters of Bleached, both of which have gone on to great rock & roll success after getting started in their teens. The song is rooted in pop, with a strong hook in the verse and a big anthemic chorus, though the attitude and energy is influenced by punk.

The song is accompanied by a video, which features Jordi performing the song amid an abandoned desert scene. Just try to stop yourself from head-banging along as she rocks out under the canopy of an abandoned gas station and enthusiastically drums in front of collapsed palm trees before “escaping” along a rocky mountain ridge.

This isn’t her first contribution to the Dangerbird singles series. The label was first introduced to the bourgeoning musician when she played drums for the band Unicorns at Heart, who also offered up music to the Microdose series.

“Escape Route” was written by Jordi when she was 15 years old, though initially she didn’t share the song with a wide audience. Instead, she went to her friend and drum teacher Toby Semain to track the song during her lesson time. Once Dangerbird was alerted to the existence of her solo material and gave it a listen, they were immediately hooked and Ken Sluiter (Heart, Veruca Salt, The Jesus Lizard) was called upon to put the finishing touches on the track. Keep an eye out for her next contribution to the Microdose Singles Series, “Standing in the Back.”