Ninja Tune Reboots Trailblazing Label Big Dada as Label Run by and For Black, POC and Minority Ethnic People

Home News Aaron Grech January 25th, 2021 - 11:22 PM

The iconic Big Dada record label is being rebooted by its distributor Ninja Tune, as a label run by and for Black, POC and minority ethnic people. This revamp is accompanied by a new logo and redesigned web page, alongside a slew of new merchandise from sustainable clothing brand Rapanui, with independent embroidery from Black-owned businesses out of London.

“Working to amplify Black and racialised artists voices, Big Dada looks to shift the narrative around this music, bypassing stereotypes to allow and encourage freedom to express oneself for who they are and want to be,” the label said in a press statement. “Big Dada has a long history and heritage which will be built upon whilst deepening its cultural identity by supporting & offering resources to a new generation of artists.”

Founded by hip hop journalist Will Ashon in 1997, Big Dada have been an influential force in the underground hip hop, electronic and dub scenes, with a Trans-Atlantic roster of noteworthy artists. Some of their iconic alumni include Wiley, Run the Jewels, Diplo and MF DOOM alias King Gheedorah, while their more recent roster include the likes of Young Fathers, Amon Tobin alias Two Fingers, Sampa The Great and Hype Williams.

Big Dada will also host new editorial think-pieces and long-form articles on their website, alongside a resource section offering tips on how to navigate around the music industry, general legal advice and collecting and distribution agencies. There will also be mental health resources on the site for Black and POC artists.