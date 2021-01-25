mxdwn PREMIERE: SWIMM Teams Up With Lauren Ruth Ward for New “You Never Fake It” Video

Home News Matt Matasci January 25th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

Los Angeles based psychedelic pop band SWIMM are gearing up to release a new album in 2021 and today they’re sharing a new video for the single “You Never Fake It.” The track features male-female vocals courtesy of a guest appearance by Lauren Ruth Ward. Today we’re premiering the new video for the track, which was directed by Alicia Sadler.

“You Never Fake It” features achingly romantic melodies and a pulsating, sexy beat that make it a perfect ode to new love. Over the top of the track is a foreboding sense of melancholy, that these feelings could be very fleeting. The video captures that vibe perfectly, featuring glamorous, sexy couples staring deeply into each others eyes and committing some serious PDA. It all feels like the first few days of new love, a moment that is destined to fade with time.

“In that moment you feel like you’re the only two people alive,” said the band about the song. “How hard you try to stop yourself from endless smiles. Then only to remember that love can be passing, as quick as she captured your heart, you find yourself apart, numb with the emptiness that lives where love is now missed. The melancholy that consumes you, as you question whether that love was true.”

“The feeling that you could almost trip up, giddy in love,” said the director Sadler. “The feeling when you make eyes with someone you like for the first time.”