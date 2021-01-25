FTC Fines New York City Ticket Resellers $3.7 Million in First Case Since Obama-Era 2016 Anti-Scalping Laws

Home News Danielle Joyner January 25th, 2021 - 12:16 PM

Several ticket-resellers in the New York area have been fined Saturday by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) under the BOTS(Better Online Ticket Sales) Act. The Act was passed back in 2016 under the Obama administration’s “anti-scalping” legislation.

Companies Just In Time Tickets Inc., Cartisim Corp., and Concert Specials, Inc., are the ticket resellers who have been fined by the FTC. It is said that the companies have been known to use ticket bots to purchases tickets to then flip and resell.

The FTC’s Acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly, who worked closely with the BOTS Act while working under Senator Chuck Schumer released a statement which she explained the Act’s purpose and how the fines issued to the resellers will set an example to others. “The Act’s bipartisan sponsors sought to crack down on the abuses that the unscrupulous actors inflict on consumers whose typing fingers were no match for algorithms in attempting to secure tickets online,” explained Kelly. “The settlements our staff negotiated with these alleged BOTS Act violators make clear that serious consequences will befall those who cheat fans out of a fair shot to secure tickets to live events,” she continued.

The companies are facing more than a $31 million in fines for violating the BOTS Act. “Due to their inability to pay, the judgment will be partially suspended, requiring them to pay $3.7 million,” according to the case summary.