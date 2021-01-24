Planned Dilemma Pummel on New Alt-Rock Track “Softly”

Home News Krista Marple January 24th, 2021 - 7:24 PM

Ontario-based band Planned Dilemma have released a brand new track titled “Softly” as another single off of their forthcoming three-song EP Inspace, which is set for a February 19 release.

“Softly” is an alternative metal track with sounds of grunge. Amina Axi, vocalist of Planned Dilemma, uses her wide vocal range to bring a familiar sound to the song. Her voice is comparable to a soulful Janis Joplin.

The nu-metal band is used to meeting the typical grunge aesthetic. They frequently utilize loud breakdowns and noisy riffs in their music. However, “Softly” was pieced together a little bit differently.

<a href="https://planneddilemma.bandcamp.com/album/inspace">inspace. by Planned Dilemma</a>

While it still holds true to the core sound they’re known for, it also contains a somewhat relaxed side of the band. The track begins at a softer pace and eventually builds up but never quite matches the super chaotic hardcore sound that Planned Dilemma usually goes for. “Softly” is uniquely executed in its own way.

Planned Dilemma currently consists of members Rob Siore, Amina Axi, Josh Agnoletto and Phillip Swain. The band formed in Hamilton, Ontario back in 2018 in a basement. Since then, they have been creating music and exceeding expectations.

The alt-metal group released their first single from the upcoming album, “Tell Their Lies,” earlier this month with a video to accompany it. The new EP was recorded at Noble Street Studios in Toronto.