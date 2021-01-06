New Music Alert: Planned Dilemma Showcase Hardcore-Influenced Alternative Metal on New Song “Tell Their Lies”

Home News Krista Marple January 6th, 2021 - 6:43 PM

Ontario-based metal band Planned Dilemma dropped their new song titled “Tell Their Lies” with a music video to accompany the release. The single is set to be featured on their forthcoming debut EP Inspace, which will be available on February 19. According to a press release, the three-track EP was mastered by Zach Weeks at Kurt Ballou’s GodCity Studio.

“Tell Their Lies” is a grunge-metal tune that fits the Planned Dilemma aesthetic. Loud breakdowns, noisy vocals and heavy riffs make up the excellent dynamic that is presented in the new song. Planned Dilemma’s unique post-hardcore tone has been compared to bands such as Deftones and Smashing Pumpkins.

The “Tell Their Lies” music video begins with an announcement that stays “The sharing of biased and false news has become all too common on social media. More alarming, some media outlets publish the same fake stories without checking facts first.” The camera focuses in on news reporters being shown on a television screen, which is being watched by a blindfolded man. Once the song begins, the band is shown performing in a warehouse with several old televisions surrounding them. As the video progresses, clips of protests and people removing their blindfolds appear.

Planned Dilemma consists of members Dan Scime, Rob Siore, Amina Axi, Josh Agnoletto and Phillip Swain. The band formed in 2018 in a basement in Hamilton, Ontario. Since then, the group has perfected their multi-dimensional sound.

Inspace Track List:

1. Tell Their Lies

2. Softly

3. Without You