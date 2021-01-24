New York City’s Rough Trade To Move Locations, Will No Longer Partner With The Bowery Presents

Home News Ariel King January 24th, 2021 - 4:50 PM

Rough Trade’s New York City location will be relocating from their current Williamsburg location this spring, to a new location that is yet-to-be announced. Along with the move, Rough Trade has announced that their new location will no longer be in partnership with The Bowery Presents.

“Our much-loved Williamsburg store has done us proud in helping establish Rough Trade as a New York-worthy music retail and gig destination, serving the city’s music lovers and the wider music artist community with expertise, creativity and passion,” Stephen Godfroy, Rough Trade’s co-owner, said in a statement.

The United Kingdom’s Rough Trade chain opened their New York location in 2013, with the store serving as their only U.S-based location since. The record store had partnered with The Bowery Presents since first opening in New York. The concert venue shared between Rough Trade and The Bowery Presents has hosted acts such as Green Day, Gorillaz, The Raconteurs, Halsey, SZA, Margo Price, IDLES, ODESZA and more.

“The Bowery Presents has been honored to be a part of Rough Trade’s iconic New York launch, and while we do not have plans to be part of Rough Trade NYC’s new location, we wish them nothing but the best in their new home,” Bowery Presents said in a statement. “Bowery is seeking out new venue opportunities that will allow us to continue to focus on artist development in New York and beyond.”

Part of the need to close down the location is due to the pandemic, which has prevented many stores from being able to host in-person operations. Like the majority of non-essential businesses in the United States, Rough Trade has been operating online throughout the pandemic.

“As with many businesses right now, the impact of the pandemic has made us rethink our approaching giving us the opportunity to reconsider how best to serve the rapidly increasing number of vinyl lovers in New York – that in spite of the adverse conditions surrounding the pandemic, demand for vinyl is positively booming,” Godfroy said in the statement. “As with so many other retail sectors, sales are diverting online, along with the power and reach of online communities, all of which gives us inspiration to become more and not less accessible, to creatively reassess the junction between online and offline interaction. Regretfully, in order for us to freely respond to these new opportunities, we shall have to bid a heartfelt and fond farewell to our beloved, inaugural US, Williamsburg premises.”