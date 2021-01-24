New Music Alert: Punk Band Rest Easy Featuring Members of Shook Ones and Daggermouth Shares New Song “Get Busy Dyin'”

Home News Krista Marple January 24th, 2021 - 6:04 PM

Vancouver-based punk-rock band Rest Easy have released their new track “Get Busy Dyin,’” the first single to be released from their forthcoming Sick Day EP. The upcoming EP is set to be released on February 12 under Mutant League Records.

According to a press release, Sick Day EP was recorded by Tim Creviston from Mixed Signals and mastered by Paul Miner from Death By Stereo and Thrice.

“Get Busy Dyin’” is a traditional angsty punk track. It consists of aggressive drums and guitar which is accompanied by loud and scratchy vocals. Like in a lot of punk rock tracks, “Get Busy Dyin’” sends a strong message. “I don’t feel sorry for you/ I don’t feel sorry/ I don’t feel nothing anymore/ I won’t feel something anymore.”

While it isn’t said who the song is directly about, it is clearly somebody who has caused a lot of issues. “Make a mess of everything you touch and everyone you love/ Left in your wake, have a heartbeat/ For who you gave to me this name/ It’s so hard to give when all i know you want to do is take.”

Rest Easy features members of bands Daggermouth and Shook Ones. Daggermouth is a Vancouver-based pop punk band that formed in 2004. Shook ones formed in Bellingham, Washington in 2004. The band has since relocated to Seattle, Washington.

Sick Day EP Track List:

1. Get Busy Dyin’

2. Headaches

3. Bad Idea

4. Sick Day