Ghost Ship Lease Holder Derick Almena Pleads Guilty to All Charges of Manslaughter in Retrial 

Home News Krista Marple January 22nd, 2021 - 8:26 PM

On December 2, 2016, an Oakland, California warehouse art collective called Ghost Ship caught fire killing 36 people during an electronic music event. Today during his retrial, the leaseholder of the warehouse, Derick Almena, has pleaded guilty on 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter, one for each person that passed in the fire.

Because Ghost Ship was set up as a labyrinth, it unfortunately became incredibly hard for people to escape the fire. The building was not up to code and did not use proper wiring which was part of the root of the tragedy that happened five years ago. Aside from the technical issues with the building, most artists can’t afford to live in the larger art-based areas such as San Fransisco, Los Angeles and New York, which forces them to live in these unsafe collectives.

Almena’s pleas were part of an agreement which would allow him to serve 9-12 years in prison rather than the 39 years that he could’ve served. He began his retrial in October of 2019. At the beginning of it all, Max Harris, creative director for Ghost Ship, was also being tried for the fire. However, as the trial progressed, Harris was later acquitted in September of 2019, not long after pleading not guilty.

Neither Almena nor Harris ensured that the building was up to code and complying with building permits. At the time, Almena was allowing more than two dozen people to live in the collective, when the fire code allowed 25, it was also stated by CNN that there were numerous flammable materials that were stacked from the floor up to the ceiling. Along with that, one of the exits of the Warehouse was not accessible, fire alarms were not installed and sprinklers were not marked.

A little over a year after the tragic fire, the cause of fire was still considered “undetermined.” However, other cities did not refrain from responding to the situation. Places like Rhinoceropolis in Denver, Queen Ave in Nashville and The Bell Foundry in Baltimore cracked down on their facilities. Whether that meant closing the facility or having to evict tenannts, it unfortunately led to a lot of artists having to leave those areas completely.

In late 2019, novelists Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman announced that they were working on developing a CBS television series about the tragic event at Ghost Ship. The project announcement came shortly after the third anniversary of the fire, which prompted a lot of backlash. Because of the responses, Waldman eventually announced that it would not longer be happening.

The fire at Ghost Ship has been recorded as one of the “deadliest nightclub fires in US history,” according to CNN.

Photo credit: Kellie MacDougall