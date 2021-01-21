mxdwn PREMIERE: draigh Blisses Us Out with New Downtempo Track “orchids”

Home News Matt Matasci January 21st, 2021 - 9:00 AM

Graham Marsh is one-half of the duo CLAVVS and a four-time GRAMMY-winning producer with credits for Gnarls Barkley, Bruno Mars and Kid Cudi. When he isn’t producing for some of the biggest names in pop music and releasing music with CLAVVS, he also creates music under the moniker draigh. He has a new EP coming out next month on February 4 called indigo and today we’re premiering a new song from the record along with a beautiful visualizer that fits the track perfectly. “orchids” is a chill, laid-back downtempo electronic song with influences from many different genres. Joining Marsh on the track is his CLAVVS bandmate, Amber Renee, who provides vocals.

The music that Marsh makes was draigh takes influences from West African music, downtempo hip hop, and pop music, an outlet for the musician to create music without boundaries. Though he originally created the tracks with no intention of releasing them, when he saw how the project was coming together and it felt like something cohesive, he decided to put the music out as draigh.

“Most of the EP, including orchids, was made last year during lockdown here in Brooklyn,” said Marsh. “Although I wasn’t aware of it at the time, looking back, making them was a meditation of sorts. It was a way for me to find some peace in the madness of 2020. I filmed the visualizer at the Ridgewood Reservoir in Brooklyn. It’s so still and hauntingly beautiful in the winter. You really forget you are in New York when you are there and has been a saving grace for me during these times.”

indigo EP Track List

1. palm

2. balsam

3. orchids

4. goldy

5. fir

6. indigo