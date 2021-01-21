Here Lies Man Shares Wicked New Single “Collector of Vanities”

Home News Anna Scott January 21st, 2021 - 4:56 PM

The Los Angeles-based band Here Lies Man have released another impressive single, “Collector of Vanities”, off their highly-anticipated fourth album, Ritual Divination, set to be released January 22.

The single, which came out last Tuesday, January 5th, takes the Here Lies Man sound back to traditional rock elements fused with their typical afrobeat and art rock roots. “Collector of Vanities” is the third released single off their upcoming album following “I Told You (You Shall Die)” from last October and “Come Inside” from December 1.

“Collector of Vanities” shares much psychedelic rock influences and riffs similar to the likes of Black Sabbath to which the band is often compared, but with a modern take on this timeless classic sound.

The song opens with a fuzzy, yet catchy riff that comes and goes throughout the entire song. The melody is catchy and the lyrics intriguing, albeit hard to decipher, not unlike their previous music. The drum fills deem the single dance worthy. On the whole, the riffs and fills are the stars of the single, the vocals adding on to bring out the hypnotizing sounds and swells of a classic and psychedelic rock style.

Speaking on their new album, the band (whose catchphrase is “if Black Sabbath played Afrobeat”) on their website, says, “Ritual Divination is perhaps the best rendering of [their catchphrase] idea so far. Particularly on the Sabbath side of the equation: The guitars are heavier and more blues based than before, but the ancient rhythmic formula of the clave remains a constant.” Fans eagerly await the release of this record, supposedly created around being the soundtrack to an imaginary movie.

Here Lies Man’s previous album, No Ground to Walk Upon, was again praised for its innovative sound and influences from many rock styles, yet seemed to fall flat with listeners compared to their previous music, such as “Animal Noises” off their sophomore album You Will Know Nothing from 2018. This song has received nearly half of a million plays on Spotify.

Here Lies Man’s new record Ritual Divination via RidingEasy Records will be available on LP, CD and streaming platforms from January 22,, 2021.