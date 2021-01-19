TRZTN’s Visually Stunning New Video for “Hieroglyphs” Featuring Karen O Features Contorting Choreography and Psychedelic After-Effects

Home News Aaron Grech January 19th, 2021 - 2:16 PM

Composer and music producer Tristan Bechet, better known as TRZTN, has released a new music video for “Hieroglyphs,” featuring Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O. This new song will be featured on TRZTN’s upcoming studio album Royal Dagger Ballet, which will have further features from Interpol’s Paul Banks, Jonathan Bree and Surfbort’s Dani Miller and come out on January 22.

“Hieroglyphs” stars dancer Victoria Dauberville, who performs a mesmerizing contemporary dance routine in a parking lot in a red dress, before her body is consumed by crazy special effects provided by Pandagunda. This eclectic visual directed by Barnaby Roper works well with this experimental electronic song, filled with left-field synths and a passionate performance from Karen O. The track’s lyrics are also mysterious, like the titular hieroglyphs mentioned in the chorus, which capture a cryptic feeling.

Prior to his outing as a solo artist, Bechet was a member of the New York City noise rock outfit Flux Information Sciences, who released a string of albums in the 1990s. After the band broke up in the early 2000s, Bechet formed Pinksock Records label, while working with acts such as F. M. Einheit of Einstürzende Neubauten and Khan.

Karen O teamed up with country icon Willie Nelson for a cover of Queen and David Bowie’s classic collaborative single “Under Pressure” last October. Fan of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were greeted to a special treat last April, when Karen O performed the band’s rarely played “Our Time” during a live stream. The group also did a live stream together last year, where they released a quarantine performance of “Phenomena” from the 2006 album Show Your Bones.