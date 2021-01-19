CHAI Announces New Album WINK for May 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Action”

Home News Adam Benavides January 19th, 2021 - 7:07 PM

Famed Japanese quartet CHAI have released a brand new single and video called “Action.” The new track is the lead single off the band’s upcoming album Wink, which will be released on Friday, May 21 of this year via Sub-Pop.

“Action” sees the group tackling its most up-tempo mix of house and electro-pop as airy synth melodies unfold over sparse lyrics like, “It’s okay, it’s okay, everything is okay. Action is more than words.” The corresponding video clip for “Action” matches the song’s positive but efficient songwriting as the various members of the group jump in and out the frame displaying the song’s lyrics on different parts of their bodies. The result is a sort of live-action, pop lyric video bursting with the song’s brightness and energy.

According to a press release, “Action” is the group’s reaction to the Black Lives Matters protest in the United States and abroad this past summer, which they watched unfold in Japan. Discussing the new song, bassist-lyricist YUKKI says the spirit of the song is about reflecting the change and positive result you want to see in the world.

“Seeing how the world came together during the protests really moved me. I wanted to dedicate that song to the year of action,” said YUUKI. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if there more ACTION rooted in happiness? Be the change that you want to see! I’m going to be the pioneer in seeing the world I want to see, meeting the people I want to meet! We start off by expressing the fun in ACTION with this music video. Why don’t you join us?! It’s that type of song.”

Wink is the group’s follow-up effort to 2019’s Punk. The album will mark the foursome’s third full-length studio album and first on the iconic Sub Pop record label, which is most famous for bringing iconic grunge acts like Nirvana to the mainstream in the early 199os. CHAI is made up of identical twins MANA (lead vocals and keys) and KANA (guitar), along with drummer YUNA and YUUKI.

Wink Track List:

1. “Donuts Mind If I Do”

2. “Maybe Chocolate Chips (feat. Ric Wilson)”

3. “ACTION”

4. “END”

5. “PING PONG! (feat. YMCK)”

6. “Nobody Knows We Are Fun”

7. “It’s Vitamin C”

8. “IN PINK (feat. Mndsgn)”

9. “KARAAGE”

10. “Miracle”

11. “Wish Upon a Star”

12. “Salty”