Sheer Mag Shares Razor-Sharp New Single “Crushed Velvet” from The Ultimate Playlist of Noise Soundtrack

Rock band Sheer Mag released their new song “Crushed Velvet” on January 14. The song has been featured on a Hulu film, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise , which came out on January 15.

The Philadelphia based band last released their LP ‘A Distant Call’ in 2019, which included their song “Expect the Bayonet”, a song played by Vermont Senator and former presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in New York that year. The LP was also featured on Pitchfork’s ‘Best Rock Albums of 2019’ list as songs like “Unfound Manifest”, “The Right Stuff” and “The Killer” took a socially and culturally conscious stand against issues like fat shaming, the refugee crisis and government corruption.

“Crushed Velvet” is a fun and energetic song with a 1970s rock sound and feel. Much like their other music, the band strives for an old school rock sound for their music. The song talks about the making the best of life and living life to the fullest as a line from the song reads, “Don’t wanna just live to die”. The Ultimate Playlist of Noise is a film about a young high school Senior named Marcus, played by Keean Johnson, must undergo brain surgery that will leave him deaf. Before his surgery, he creates a playlists of all of his favorite music and sounds – “a bucket list of all of his favorite sounds” according to the film’s description.

Check out the film, out now, on Hulu.