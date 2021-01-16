North Kingsley Perform In The Rain In New Music Video For “Rifle In Thought”

Home News Danielle Joyner January 16th, 2021 - 2:24 PM

Trio band, North Kingsley have just released their new music video for their song, “Rifle In Thought” on January 15. The song is featured on the band’s 3-track EP, ‘Vol 2’ which is out now on 22 Red Media, which is a subdivision of the band’s founder, Shavo Odadijan’s, lifestyle brand, 22 Red.

The band’s frontman, Ray Hawthorne shared his views on the new single in a statement saying, “I’m hesitant to hint at what “Rifle in Thought” is truly about, but the clues are all there. From the perspective of an unaware and unreliable narrator.”

The video starts with two boys playing a game of chess and the band begins performing the song in the rain. At a point in the video, guns become a prop in the video and land in the hands of one of the boy’s playing chess. The use of red and black lighting and backgrounds and the gun in the video could be symbolic of chaotic thoughts.

Some of the song lyrics give the idea that the subject of the song take their thoughts and use their hands to interpret their thoughts, to ‘shoot’ out their ideas. The chorus says “My hand is a rifle in thought / hand is a rifle in thought / Just tell me to type what you thought / Tell me to type what you thought.”

Odadijan has been quite busy being a member of System of a Down and North Kingsley. After 15 years, System of a Down released two comeback records, “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” on November 5. While releasing music with them, he still managed to create and record ‘Vol. 1’ and ‘Vol 2’, the two 3-track EP that North Kingsley has been working on as a part of a 3 track EP series they are trying to release every month, in place of an album.

“North Kingsley is a socially conscious, creative force shaped by the modern age. Drawing on a multitude of cultural, visual, and political influences, they aim to create a musical movement that is both rooted in what’s come before, but that focuses on creating what’s next.”, North Kingsley explains in a press release.

