Edie Brickell & New Bohemians Dance With Aliens In New Music Video For “Tripwire”

Home News Ariel King January 16th, 2021 - 8:34 PM

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians have shared their latest music video for the single “Tripwire.” The song is set to appear on the band’s upcoming album, Hunter And The Dog Star, which is set for release on February 19 via Thirty Tigers. “Tripwire” comes as the second single from the upcoming album, and follows lead single “My Power.”

“Tripwire” runs at only one and a half minutes, the single keeping a fast pace throughout its length as band members turn into aliens during the short video. The upbeat single features Brickell’s bouncing vocals, the track lending a grooving tune. “I never think bout the consequences of my own actions until it’s too late,” Brickell sings, each lyric quickly stated. Spaceships swing across the screen throughout the short track, the instrumentals taking up the majority of the single’s short span.

The band plays among the images of aliens in the music video, sometimes transforming into aliens themselves. Images of eyes flash across the screen as Brickell turns into an animated version of herself while she sings. The colorful video incorporates rainbow hues and flashing edits, the band looking as though they’re on the verge of an alternate dimension while they play.

“Hunter And The Dog Star is a collection of songs reflecting the mystery of self-expression, loyalty, companionship and love in the darkest sky before dawn,” Brickell said in a press statement.

The upcoming album will be Edie Brickell & New Bohemian’s fifth studio album, following 2018’s Rocket. The band first formed in the 1980s, releasing their debut Shooting Rubberbands at the Stars in 1988.

Brickell collaborated with Willie Nelson on the single “Sing To Me Willie” last year, the song an ode to Brickell’s father. She and New Bohemians also contributed to Nelson’s Outlaw Festival in 2018, performing at the festival’s July show in Woodlands, Texas.

Hunter And The Dog Star tracklist:

1. “Sleeve”

2. “Don’t Get In The Dirty”

3. “I Don’t Know”

4. “Stubborn Love”

5. “Rough Beginnings”

6. “Tripwire”

7. “Horse’s Mouth”

8. “I Found You”

9. “Miracles”

10. “Evidence”

11. “My Power”