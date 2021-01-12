Fruit Bats Announce New Album The Pet Parade For March 2021 Release, Share First Single “Holy Rose”

Home News Ariel King January 12th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

Fruit Bats

Fruit Bats have announced they will be releasing their new album The Pet Parade on March 5, 2021. Along with the album announcement, the band has shared the first single “Holy Rose.” The album is currently available for pre-order via Merge Records.

“’Holy Rose’ is possibly the most “direct” song on The Pet Parade,” Fruit Bat’s frontman Eric D. Johnson said in a press statement. “I wrote this about the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County and was finishing it up right when fire season was raging in California. My wife grew up in Sonoma County and just had to sit there and watch her childhood burn down. This is a love song to the native West Coasters.”

Beginning with whining strums and swaying instrumentals, Johnson’s voice flows over the track as he strings along the lyrics. The track begins with a soft melody before the chorus brings in heavier instrumentals, amping up the noise. The sweet sound of the track adds to the heartfelt lyrics, “Holy Rose” highlighting motifs of love.

Josh Kaufman, who’s resume includes work with The Hold Stead, Bob Weir of Grateful Dead, The National and Bonny Light Horseman, helped to produce the record. Last August, Fruit Bats had released a Smashing Pumpkins cover album titled Siamese Dream.

In November, members of Fruit Bats had appeared on Nicole Atkins live stream. Their last original full-length LP had been Gold Past Life, which had been released in June, 2019, and held the single “Gold Past Life.” Johnson is also a member of Bonny Light Horseman, who have been nominated for two awards in the upcoming Grammys, including for American Roots performance and Best Folk Album.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer