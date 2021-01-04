Kings of Leon Shares Previews of Five Upcoming New Songs

Home News Aaron Grech January 4th, 2021 - 3:39 PM

Rock outfit Kings of Leon have shared previews of five new songs on social media, which is one of their first peaks at new music since the release of 2016’s Walls. The titles for these five new previews are “Must Catch the Bandit,” “Feel the Way You Do,” “Dancing In Your Head,” “Spin It Like We Can,” and a revamped version of “Going Nowhere” called “I’m Going Nowhere,” which has a full band accompaniment.

“Must Catch the Bandit” and “Feel the Way You Do,” were both teased with a January 7 release, while the other two songs do not yet have a release date. While the band released the acoustic song “Going Nowhere” at the start of the pandemic last year, they have not released any new singles since Walls.

“Must Catch the Bandit” sounds like a more straightforward alternative rock track, with fast electric guitar riffs, upbeat tempos and clean vocals. “Feel The Way You Do,” is a more psychedelic oriented song, with ethereal synth melodies and an infectious vocal refrain stating “You do.”

The clip of “Dancing In You Head” appears to be an introduction to a ballad or anthem, opening up with slow melancholic chords and an instrumental build up. “Spin It Like We Can” takes the band more to their Southern country roots, with folksy electric guitar melodies and tempos.

Formed in Nashville in 1999, Kings of Leon garnered commercial success with the release of Only by the Night in 2008. While the band first started with roots in Southern rock, they adapted their sound into more stadium oriented alternative rock in recent years.