Valley Maker Enjoys Bonfires And Lush Forests In New Music Video For “No One Is Missing”

Ariel King January 6th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

Valley Maker has released a new single titled “No One Is Missing” alongside its accompanying music video. The song comes off of Valley Maker’s upcoming album, When the Day Leaves, which will be released on February 19 via Frenchkiss.

The single incorporates soft acoustic guitars to create a flowing tone through the intro, soft hums floating through the track. Austin Crane’s vocals make their quiet entrance, humming through the song. Flutes join in as he continues the song, backup vocals adding depth to the track.

“I wrote the track as a way of grabbling with the partiality and temporarily of how we connect with one another, I guess as an attempt to collect and reflect on recent experiences of loss, love, leaving, returning, missing etc.” Crane said in a press statement. “On that theme, while recent months of social distancing have often felt isolating, I’m continually grateful for how music and the natural world can remind us we’re not alone.”

The accompanying music video features Crane strumming his guitar as he walks along the beach, sitting in front of a bonfire as his face is washed in a red glow. He walks along large driftwood logs and through a forested canopy, the sun setting behind him as waves caress the sand.

“The video for ‘No One Is Missing’ was filmed on Edisto Island in South Carolina’s low country by dustoftheground,” Crane said in a press statement. “It’s a lush, isolated place. The beach where we filmed is only accessible at low tide and is full of dead tress. I felt like that tidal flow, combined with the generally surreal and outside-of-time quality of the landscape, provided a spatial and visual connection with where ‘No One Is Missing’ is coming from as a song.”

“No One Is Missing” lands as the second single off of Valley Maker’s upcoming album, following “Mockingbird.” As Valley Maker, Crane has released three albums, including his self-titled debut in 2010, his sophomore album When I Was A Child in 2015 and his most recent LP Rhodedendron, which had been released in 2018. Crane is also currently pursuing a PhD in Human Geography.