shame Announces New Album Drunk Tank Pink for January 2021 Release and Shares Frenetic New Art-Rock Song “Water In The Well”

Home News Krista Marple November 18th, 2020 - 6:32 PM

British rock band shame have officially announced the release date of their highly anticipated album Drunk Tank Pink under Dead Oceans record label. The album, which will be released on January 15, features “Water In The Well,” which is another single from the upcoming album and was released with a music video alongside of it.

“Water In The Well” is a sanguine, artsy pop-rock tune that is creatively represented in the music video that accompanies it. The abstract angles, images and clips shown in the “Water In The Well” video perfectly correspond with the song itself.

Guitarist Shane Coyle-Smith explained what it was like to step out of their norm with creating this album. “For this album I was so bored of paying guitar. The thought of even playing it was mind-numbing. So I started to write and experiment in all these alternative tunings and not write or play in a conventional ‘rock’ way,” said Coyle-Smith in a press release.

shame is a group that has become very used to being on the road. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak, the band has had to get used to their new normal which has been doing the complete opposite of what they have known for so long. No live shows and no traveling has taken a toll on the band members. Along with that, it has also shown frontman Charlie Steen the reality of what medicating to help dilute mental issues can do to someone. “You become very aware of yourself and when all of the music stops, you’re left with the silence. And that silence is a lot of what this record is about,” Steen admitted in a press release.

Drunk Tank Pink already has the reputation of being a huge leap from shame’s debut album Songs of Praise. The leap was inspired by the sudden change of lifestyle for shame. The creative process of putting together their upcoming album came from their roots as musicians which included playing at some of the smallest venues in London. Their debut album brought a lot of success for the band and helped establish who they are as a group. While shame has made it clear that Drunk Tank Pink will have a different vibe than their first album, it has only made the anticipation for the upcoming album even larger.

shame was set to perform at the French edition of the Levitation France festival this year. The band was featured on the bill for October 9 and 10 at Le Quai in Angers, France but because of the current pandemic, the festival was eventually canceled.

Tracklist:

1. Alphabet

2. Nigel Hitter

3. Born In Luton

4. March Day

5. Water In The Well

6. Snow Day

7. Human, For A Minute

8. Great Dog

9. 6/1

10. Harsh Degrees

11. Station Wagon