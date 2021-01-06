PG.LOST Shares In-Studio Performance Video for “E22”

Home News Aaron Grech January 6th, 2021 - 11:19 PM

Swedish post-rock outfit PG.LOST have shared an in studio performance video of “E22,” which will be featured on the supergroup’s upcoming studio album Oscillate, out on November 20 through Pelagic Records. PG.LOST features Cult Of Luna vocalist and keyboardist Kristian Karlsson on bass, The Great Discord guitarist Gustav Almberg, former Ghost drummer Martin Hjertstedt and guitarist Mattias Bhatt.

“E22” is opens up with a sprawling guitar line, that is gradually greeted by steady rock drums, a moody bassline, then more guitars. The abstract distorted vocals and the shoegaze elements of the track take it to another level, creating an epic sound.

Oscillate, the group’s fifth album, came out last November, with each musician recording in their own independent studio. Cult Of Luna’s guitarist and percussionist Magnus Lindberg mixed and mastered the record, which was released two months ago.

Karlsson explained that the recording process for this record was different from their previous albums, which featured cleaner, simpler production, with less emphasis on overdubs and additional edits. The recording process for Oscillate was more loose and free form, with a very layered sound that is meant for repeat listening.

“We don’t try to over analyse our records — it always starts with one or two songs and they often set the mood of the rest of the writing process,” Karlsson said in a statement to The PRP. “I think this album has more layers to it — you hear new things every time you listen. We’re really looking forward to hearing what the listeners think.”