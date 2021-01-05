Paul Leary of Butthole Surfers Announces New Solo Album Born Stupid for February 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Born Stupid”

Home News Aaron Grech January 5th, 2021 - 11:29 AM

Paul Leary of the San Antonio rock outfit Butthole Surfers has announced a new solo album called Born Stupid, which is set for release on February 12 via Joyful Noise. Leary has also created a new music video for the song’s title-track.

While the visual for “Born Stupid” is overtly psychedelic with its hypnosis rings in the background, distorted colors and melting images, it is also extremely minimalist by focusing solely on Leary. The song itself is a blend of blues, rock, psychedelia and a hint of country with Leary’s distorted vocal delivery and jangly chords.

“‘Born Stupid’ is the title track for my new album,” Leary said in a press release. “It was born from a revelation I had while riding my bicycle that I am not as smart as I wish I was. The video for this song is my first video ever attempted. And it is stupid.”

Although Leary is best known for his work with Butthole Surfers, his debut solo release The History of Dogs came out in 1994. He has also produced songs by artists such as U2, Sublime, Meat Puppets, Daniel Johnston, The Reverend Horton Heat, Pepper, Maggie Walters and The Refreshments.

Leary also teamed up with the Melvins in 2014 by contributing to three songs on their album Hold It In. Leary isn’t the only Butthole Surfers member to drop a solo album in recent years either, in 2018 JD Pinkus released his album Keep On The Grass, which made it onto streaming platforms last year.

Born Stupid track list

1. Born Stupid

2. Do You Like to Eat a Cow

3. Sugar is the Gateway Drug

4. What Are You Gonna Do

5. The Shah Revisited

6. Mohawk Town

7. Throw Away Freely

8. Gold Cap

9. Gary Floyd Revisited

10. The Adventures of Pee Pee the Sailor