Lauryn Hill Says She Never Recorded a Follow Up to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Because Label Never Asked

Home News Aaron Grech January 5th, 2021 - 6:59 PM

The Misseducation of Lauryn Hill is one of the most acclaimed records in hip hop history, becoming the first record in the genre to receive the Grammy Award for Album of The Year. Although this album launched Lauryn Hill into superstardom, a follow-up was never recorded, leaving many to question why.

Hill recently sat down with Rolling Stone as part of their 500 greatest albums of all time podcast to discuss the record’s recording and its legacy. During the interview, Hill revealed that she never recorded a follow-up to the acclaimed record, because the record label never asked.

The performer discussed how she had a lot of freedom to explore her ideas on the acclaimed project and blamed ” obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations and saboteurs” for preventing its follow-up.

“The wild thing is no one from my label has ever called me and asked how can we help you make another album, ever…Ever. Did I say ever? Ever!” Hill explained during the podcast. “With The Miseducation, there was no precedent. I was, for the most part, free to explore, experiment, and express. After The Miseducation, there were scores of tentacled obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations, and saboteurs everywhere. People had included me in their own narratives of their successes as it pertained to my album, and if this contradicted my experience, I was considered an enemy.”

Although Hill was unable to release a sophomore album, it didn’t affect her legacy and rather added to The Misseducation of Lauryn Hill‘s mystique. While the artist has been quiet as of late, she appeared on the Pusha T song “Coming Home” and “Guarding The Gates” from the Queen & Slim soundtrack in 2019.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson