portrayal of guilt Shares Short Horror Film “2020 Will Burn In Hell Forever” Backed by Live Performance of “Sacrificial Rite,” “It’s Already Over” and “Untitled”

Home News Tristan Kinnett January 4th, 2021 - 6:26 PM

Screamo/black metal band portrayal of guilt have shared a new video titled “2020 Will Burn In Hell Forever” featuring live performances of “Sacrificial Rite,” “It’s Already Over” and “Untitled.” The video is mostly focused on footage of the performances with some extra video clips superimposed onto it.

The first two songs have been previously released as studio singles, “Sacrificial Rite” as the band’s half of the 2019 portrayal of guilt / Soft Kill split and “It’s Already Over” as one of the lead singles for their upcoming album We Are Always Alone. This seems to be the first time “Untitled” has made it to the public.

“Sacrificial Rite” starts off as a full-speed black metal song, but the guitarwork is atypical for the genre and the slowed down middle section offers another curveball. “It’s Already Over” is a smoother representation of portrayal of guilt’s style, still pretty extreme but more focused on the rhythm of the guitar triplets. “Untitled” likewise has a steady rhythm that the band builds on as the song progresses.

Video of buildings, blurred trees and a mass of people walking on a street is projected on the band as they play the songs live from the Mohawk in Austin, Texas. The music video for “It’s Already Over,” which was continued with “Masochistic Oath” in a second part, is superimposed over the footage during that song. In it, a man and a woman escape the trunk of a car and attempt to run away from a masochist through a car scrapyard.

portrayal of guilt formed in 2016 in Austin. We Are Always Alone will be their second album after 2018’s Let Pain Be Your Guide and a couple of heavy EPs. It’s due January 29 via Closed Casket Activities. They had also contributed a track to visual artist/Federal Prisoner label co-founder Jesse Draxler’s 2020 compilation Reigning Cement.