A.A. Williams Announces Covers EP Songs From Isolation For February 2021 Release, Shares Cover Of Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?”

A.A. Williams, a death gospel singer announces a new EP of cover songs called Songs From Isolation. The EP has been slated for release in February 2021 and the Pixie’s song “Where Is My Mind” has been shared on Youtube.

“Where Is My Mind” is a piano ballad with a dark piano and Williams’ vocals. The pressing of the keys along with slight white noise can be heard in the background. Williams’ vocal range spans an octave in the low tenor range.

The original version of the song opens with an acoustic guitar followed by an electric guitar playing a melodic riff along with heavy drums and bass guitar. The vocals are shouted during the verses due to the distorted heavy guitar but during the “Where Is My Mind” chorus only the acoustic guitar and drums are heard while the vocals are sung softly.

A.A. Williams is an up and coming British artist who debuted on stage in April 2019 and sold out her first headlining show at Southbank Centre in London. Her debut EP Forever Blue received enormous critical acclaim. Other songs from Songs From Isolation include covers of Radiohead’s “Creep” and Nick Cave’s “Into Your Arms.”