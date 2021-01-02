Venom Prison Announces They Have Signed To Century Media Records, Says They Are Back In The Studio

Home News Kyle Cravens January 2nd, 2021 - 9:21 PM

Welsh death metal band Venom Prison has proudly announced their signing to Century Media Records. Their two full length albums, 2016’s Animus and 2019’s Samsara, have seemingly secured their relationship with the label, who also confirmed that Venom Prison is back in the studio following up their newest album release, the retrospective Primeval.

“We have been writing new material relentlessly for the last 12 months,” says Venom Prison. “We’re pleased to finally be back in the studio.”

Their music has been described as part death metal and part hardcore. They were handpicked by Parkway Drive to open their COVID-cancelled 2020 European tour.

“Venom Prison is an important band in every sense of the word,” says Century Media A&R Mike Gitter. “They are a wakeup call with songs that are not just musically brutal, but dig into issues that challenge our day-to-day existence. Gender issues. Cultural and political oppression. They’re relevant in ways that so many bands fall short of. VENOM PRISON is the band we need now more than ever.”

Venom Prison was originally a metal collaboration comprised of Russian-born vocalist Larissa Stupar and guitarist Ash Gray. Since their inception in 2014 they have welcomed guitarist Ben Thomas, bassist Mike Jefferies and drummer Joe Bills into the fold.

Philipp Schulte, Director Century Media Records, adds, “With Venom Prison one of the finest British bands of recent years joins the ranks of Century Media Records. Venom Prison’s vision marks an overdue turning point in the sort of musical and lyrical complacency that has long plagued the worldwide metal scene. This is not your older brother’s feel-good metal. This is extreme music with a compelling message, and it perfectly fits to what Century Media as a label will always stand for: Establishing bands and artists who are willing to make a difference and take a stand. Venom Prison is a trailblazing band for what metal can and will be in the upcoming decade. Welcome to Century Media Records!”