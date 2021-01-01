Lil Pump Banned From JetBlue After Refusing To Wear A Mask On A Flight

Home News Roy Lott January 1st, 2021 - 7:57 PM

Lil Pump has been banned from airline fly JetBlue Airways after refusing to wear a face mask during a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles on December 27. According to Spin, the rapper “became verbally abusive with crew members after being asked multiple times and refusing to comply with JetBlue’s face covering policy, which resulted in law enforcement involvement. One of the requirements for the airline that is apart of their COVID-19 policy is that face coverings are required on all flights for all travelers 2 years and older.

Real name Gazzy Garcia, he went on Instagram to slam the airline, saying “All of 2020, ’21, I ain’t wearing no mask. I ain’t gotta wear no f******g mask, b***h. Corona’s fake. Bye.” The video was later deleted.JetBlue representative Derek Dombrowski added that Garcia’s return reservation was canceled, and the rapper is now banned from JetBlue. Garcia has a history of airline difficulties. In 2018, he was stopped from taking a flight from Miami after a complaint that his baggage smelled with a “strong odor of weed”, and was held for disorderly conduct.

The rapper also made headlines this year by showing support for former President Donald Trump after discovering Joe Biden’s tax plan and said that he would end up paying more to the federal government under a Biden presidency due to his wealth. He went on to support Trump at a rally in Florida.