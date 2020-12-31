King Khan And Saba Lou Suing Rihanna For Alleged Copyright Infringement In Fenty Promotion

Home News Roy Lott December 31st, 2020 - 11:55 PM

According to Pitchfork, King Khan and Saba Lou are suing pop phenom Rihanna for alleged copyright infringement. In documents obtained by TMZ, Khan and Lou allege that Rihanna used their 2012 song “Good Habits (and Bad)” without permission in an Instagram clip promoting her high-end fashion line Fenty. The duo wish for their song to be no longer used in by Fenty and are suing the pop star for as-yet-unspecified damages. The suit reportedly cites that the ad got more than 3.4 million views.

This is not the first time Rihanna has not credited someone for their work. Earlier this year, artist and designer Selah Marley insinuated that the global pop star stole some of her ideas for Rihanna’s latest Savage x Fenty fashion show. “As a young, independent, female black artist, I genuinely feel robbed,” Marley stated. “It took A LOT to pull this together & to see it replicated almost exactly with no mention of my name or the work I previously put in is just ridiculous.”

In that same fashion show, the singer had apologized to the Muslim community after a song containing lyrics from the Hadith, a sacred collection of Islamic texts believed to be the spoken words of the Prophet Muhammad.