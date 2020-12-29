The Besnard Lakes Shares Brilliantly Hued Animated Video for “Feuds with Guns”

Home News Aaron Grech December 29th, 2020 - 5:26 PM

Canadian indie rock outfit The Besnard Lakes have released a new music video for “Feud With Guns,” a song from their upcoming studio album The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings, set for release on January 29, 2021 via Fat Cat Records. This rotoscoped animated video was directed by Jordan “Dr.Cool” Minkoff.

“Feud With Guns” has a psychedelic visual style thanks to its rotoscoped feel, warm colors and calming imagery, which focuses on dancers and planes flying across an open blue sky. This feel works well with the ethereal instrumental, with its lo-fi synths, trippy undertones and sweet melodies that work well with frontman Jace Lasek’s heavenly vocals.

The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings is set to be a double LP, and focuses on the band’s unique take on psych rock. The new song was intended to be one of the slower tracks on the album and takes influence from the British group Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark.

“‘Feuds With Guns’ is one of the first songs written from our upcoming LP,” the band wrote in a press release. “This one is a good slow-dancer! Written almost entirely in the Cabanon at The Rigaud Ranch, this one started out as an organ and drum idea that morphed into a little OMD-style pop song.”

The group’s most recent studio album A Coliseum Complex Museum came out in 2015 and was supported by the single “Golden Lion.” This record was released via Jagjaguwar and recorded at Breakglass Studios.