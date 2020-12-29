Run The Jewels Become Battling Action-Figure Hero’s in New Video for “Walking in the Snow”

Home News Aaron Grech December 29th, 2020 - 1:45 PM

Hip hop duo Run The Jewels have released a new music video for “Walking in the Snow,” which is from their latest studio album release RTJ4. This latest visual was directed by Chris Hopewell and stars the duo of Killer Mike and El-P has action figures fighting against a toy authoritarian regime.

“Walking in the Snow,” sees the two hip hop artists leave their toy box and enter a toy city reminiscent of a bustling downtown. All of the other toy residents are afraid to leave their homes due to a gang of evil toys who live under the bed in an ice fortress. The duo eventually lead a resistance from a near by vent and overtake the ice fortress, with one of their allies melting an evil ice king (who is reminiscent of a villain from Rankin/Bass claymation films) with a hair dryer. The track itself highlights Run The Jewels’ signature hip hop style, with a strong instrumental and skilled rhyming between the two performers.

“It was great to work with the RTJ guys again,” Hopewell said in a press release. “Everyone was very aware of the gravity of the subject matter and RTJ didn’t want to be too obvious or on the nail with the visuals, so we went with an 80’s style fantasy look with evil snow warriors and their icy king oppressing the bedroom toys. It was great to be involved with a project with a positive vibe to end a pretty fucked up year.

RTJ4 made mxdwn’s top 50 albums of 2020, while their song “Ju$t” featuring Rage Against The Machine frontman Zach De La Rocha made the site’s 50 best songs list.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat