Ace Frehley Says “I’m A Trump Supporter” and The President Is “The Strongest Leader That We’ve Got”

Home News Adam Benavides September 10th, 2020 - 4:28 PM

Rock and roll icon and former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has again voiced his support for Donald Trump during a recent appearance on The Cassius Morris Show. Frehley expanded on him backing Trump shortly after saying in the interview that he strives to keep away from politics as much as possible.

In his statements Frehely seems to suggest that John Lennon’s death was connected to him being “involved in politics.” “John Lennon got involved with politics, and look what happened to John Lennon. I don’t think politics and rock and roll mix, in my opinion,” says Frehley. “I try to stay away from that as much as I can.” He the goes on to explain his support for Trump and that he thinks he is a strong leader. “I will say I’m a Trump supporter. All the politicians have had skeletons in the closet, but I think that Trump is the strongest leader that we’ve got, you know, on the table.”

Frehley’s statements reflect the comments he made in support of Trump in 2018. “Whether you love him or hate him, if you’re an American and you’re a patriot, you should get behind your president,” Frehley stated. “He was elected. We live under the Constitution of the United States, and you’re supposed to support your president. Love him or hate him, you’re supposed to support him, or go move to another country.”

Meanwhile, Frehley’s former KISS bandmate and guitarist/bassist Paul Stanley has outwardly criticized Trump of late. Sharing statements on a Twitter post late last month, Stanley said Trump’s recent statements about the upcoming election potentially being rigged against him were “An insult to those who have fought for the free, safe elections that we have.” He concluded the post by saying Trump’s recent election rhetoric “Dangerously implies that citizens who don’t share your views are the enemy.”

REGARDLESS of who you support, it is incendiary & abhorrent for ANY candidate to say “If I lose, the election is rigged”. It’s an insult to those who have fought for the free, safe elections we have and dangerously implies that citizens who don’t share your views are the enemy. pic.twitter.com/V9vZYPf1eE — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 27, 2020

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat