Passion Pit Shares More Than 30 Demos to Soundcloud Including Unreleased Songs and Alternate Takes

It’s been pretty quiet for Passion Pit mastermind Michael Angelakos, who released that project’s most recent studio album Tremendous Sea Of Love back in 2017. Angelakos has now shared over 30 new demos on his SoundCloud page, which includes an unreleased track called “Mother of a Whole New World (demo take 1),” as well as alternate takes of his past work.

“Mother of a Whole New World (demo take 1)” features rougher vocals compared to Passion Pit’s typical work, with deeper singing across a hypnotic, hip hop oriented beat. This track is a huge departure from his more bright synth pop work, although it keeps some glittery instrumental portions and gentle guitar chords.

Angelakos also released an interpolation of the pop standard “Blue Moon,” which was famously covered by Elvis Presley. This cover feature’s a simple guitar, minimal beat and Angelakos’ vocals, which carry on for over nine minutes.

Another one of the demos included a vocals only version of his hit song “Sleepyhead,” which was included on Passion Pit’s 2009 studio album Manners.

Following the release of Tremendous Sea of Love Angelakos, took a hiatus to help support mental health advocacy via The Wishart Group. He also took part of the anti-suicide campaign “I’m Listening,” which also featured the likes of Halsey and Logic. Passion Pit teamed up with Galantis last year for “I Found U.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat