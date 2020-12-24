Journey Singer Arnel Pineda Releases Hopeful New Holiday Song “This Christmas – A Beacon Of Hope”

Home News Matt Matasci December 24th, 2020 - 12:00 PM

Arnel Pineda, the current lead singer of classic rock band Journey, has released an uplifting message in the form of his new Christmas song. Called “This Christmas – A Beacon of Hope,” which is a call to get past all of the troubles we’ve had in the year 2020. In a statement, Pineda points some of the things that have affected him, including the Taal Volcano eruption and Typhoon Vamco/Ulysses in his native Philippines and of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Year 2020 has brought many challenges for all of us: Taal Volcano eruption in January, Typhoon Vamco/Ulysses in November and the ongoing COVID crisis,” said Pineda. “Every single one of you has played the hero one way or another. Thank you for your commitment and dedication. Thank you for your collaboration, compassion and courage. Thank you for providing exceptional care and – most importantly – thank you for giving us hope during these uncertain times. APFI volunteers and donors have been – and are still – doing what we can with all that we have”

Pineda runs a foundation called the Arnel Pineda Foundation, Inc., which is a non-profit organization that “provides underprivileged children quality education, health services and medical attention.” Pineda had to fend for himself on the streets of Manila at 14 years old and now that he’s able to give back, he’s using this organization to help children facing poverty in the Philippines.