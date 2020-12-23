Black Midi Give Covers of “Jingle Bell Rock” and “What Christmas Means to Me” Their Idiosyncratic Rock Twist

Home News Krista Marple December 23rd, 2020 - 4:39 PM

English rock band Black Midi have shared their renditions of the holiday classics “Jingle Bell Rock” and “What Christmas Means to Me.” The proceeds from each track will benefit Windmill Brixton, a music venue in London, according to Pitchfork.

<a href="https://windmillbrixton.bandcamp.com/album/bm-xmas-covers">bm xmas covers by black midi</a>

Black Midi put their own distinctive sound to use on the tracks by giving them a soft, experimental rock twist. While they don’t stray too far from the original versions, they still have enough characteristic to them to make them unique. Both of Black Midi’s covers of “Jingle Bell Rock” and “What Christmas Means to Me” are available on Bandcamp.

“We recorded a couple of covers of our favorite Christmas tunes at our rehearsal room and then added some bells an whistles at home. Usually we would do some fun one off covers shows at the Windmill around this time of year so hopefully this goes some way to fill the gap,” said Black Midi on the Bandcamp page.

The London-based band released new music at the beginning of this year. “Sweater,” an 11 minute long track, that was originally recorded in 2018 but not released. They dropped their first full length album, Schlagenheim, a year later in 2019.

Black Midi formed in 2017 by band members Geordie Greep, Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin, Cameron Picton and Morgan Simpson.