black midi Releases Atmospheric 11 Minute Song “Sweater”

English rock band, black midi, debuted their new track, “Sweater,” an 11-minute song, which was originally recorded in 2018. The band was formed in 2017, and released their first full length album, Schlagenheim, in 2019.

“Sweater” starts off with a mysterious tone. The guitars quietly tell a story as the drum, every now and then, makes an entrance to accompany the ominous tone.

A jingling sound mellowly enters as the bassist creates a full sound, simply with just a repetitive note. As the vocals are absent at the point of the song, the guitar sings, capturing the listeners attention with the subtle progression, ultimately building up to the big boom.

The drummer picks up the pace, as the guitarist and bassists follow behind. An addicting crunching sound is emitted from the song, leaving the listener in awe, as the band slows down the pace of the song.

A buzzing noise is left, ringing, with a subtle voice echoing. The song gently fades out, leaving the listeners in awe.

black midi released their first single, “Bmbmbm,” in 2018, which was then added to their first full length release. The band will be kicking off their European Tour, with their first tour date in Brighton, UK, at Concorde 2.

black midi 2020 Tour Dates:

02/10 – Brighton, UK- Concorde 2

02/11 – Southampton, UK – 1865

02/12 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory

02/14 – Dublin, IE – The Button Factory

02/15 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Sports Club

02/17 – Edinburgh, UK – Liquid Room

02/18 – Newcastle, UK – Riverside

02/19 – Leeds, UK – Irish Centre

02/20 – Norwich, UK – Norwich Arts Centre

03/06 – London, UK – Roundhouse