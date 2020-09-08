Beabadoobee Releases New Alt-Rock Anthem “Worth It”

Home News Tristan Kinnett September 8th, 2020 - 6:22 PM

Indie pop singer/songwriter Beabadoobee released a new single, called “Worth It.” It’s the third single anticipating her debut full-length album, Fake It Flowers, out October 16 via Dirty Hit.

Similarly to the other two singles, “Care” and “Sorry,” “Worth It” sees Beabadoobee continuing in a more 90’s nostalgia-induced alt-rock style instead of the folky bedroom pop sound she started her career with in 2017. Compared to the first two singles, “Worth It” is a little mellow, but it’s still plenty upbeat. Power chords accompany the chorus, underlining the nostalgic lyrics and emotional sentiments, “Say that you’re breaking up/Connection, too slow/So I just I try to text again/Don’t pick up the phone.”

In a statement, Beabadoobee said the song is about “teenage infidelity and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things. It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.”

“Care” also used power chords but kicked up the energy a bit more with its choppy use of negative space and climatic guitar solo. The lyrics are a bit bitter too, “I don’t want your sympathy/Stop saying you give a shit/’Cause you don’t really care.” The energy showed up in “Sorry” too, but was held back for half the song and used as a drop.

She’s a young artist but already has a lot of popularity. Her debut single, “Coffee” blew up on TikTok and was sampled earlier this year in emo rapper Powfu’s song “death bed (coffee for your head),” which blew up sky-high with over 600 million streams on Spotify alone.

Beabadoobee announced a Fall 2021 headline tour as well, but the 14 dates keep her close to home in the UK and Ireland. Her latest appearance was a live-streamed performance last week for The Current’s Virtual Sessions.