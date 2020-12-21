Mysterious Green Day Spin-Off Band The Network Releases New Video for “Degenerate”

Home News Aaron Grech December 21st, 2020 - 9:00 PM

Mysterious band The Network, who are described as a Green Day side project by Punknews, have released a new music video for “Degenerate,” from their latest studio album Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!.

“Degenerate” is shot with a mix of eclectic visuals, going between low production value aesthetics, with strange DIY masks and costumes, accompanied by a CGI skeleton dancing across numerous landmarks. The track itself is a new wave throwback, with high pitch vocals, a groovy bassline and catchy post punk chords.

The Network appears to include all three core Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool alongside the band’s touring guitarist Jason White and members of the band Devo. The group has not officially confirmed the identity of its members, but the press has identified the band as a Green Day offshoot.

Unlike the pop punk style of Green Day, The Netowrk goes into a bit more nostalgic territory, thanks to the added new wave influences on their sound. The band’s politics are still front and center with this new record however, as it eviscerates anti-maskers and the current political climate.

“25 songs is a lot, but Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So! is worth spending time with. It’s never dull and has everything from humor to seriousness,” mxdwn reviewer Alison Aber explained. ” The sound is totally different, and that’s what makes The Network such an exceptional band. Like Green Day and Devo did for their own genres, The Network does so for the combination of these certain genres.”