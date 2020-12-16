The Hives Announces Virtual World Wide Web World Tour 2021

Home News Adam Benavides December 16th, 2020 - 9:15 PM

Swedish rockers The Hives have announced an online streamed concert “World Wide Web Tour” for 2021. The “tour” will include six booked dates and will begin with the band’s scheduled performance for Berlin, Germany on January 21.

In addition to Berlin, the group’s World Wide Web World Tour full schedule include performances in London, New York, Sydney, São Paulo and Stockholm. According to a press release, “Due to ‘circumstances’, we have recently found ourselves with a severe rock ‘n’ roll deficit. This will not stand,” the band says. “We are itching to play with you rock ‘n’ rollers worldwide and we don’t want another ‘intimate live stream’ in sweatpants from the living room. Virus or no virus, we are still in show business goddammit!”

The band continues, “On The World’s First World Wide Web World Tour we will play live shows for specific cities, even if it means we play at 6am or some other totally bullshit time for a rock ‘n’ roller. (We’re looking at you, Australia.) All this from a hermetically sealed, virus-safe bunker in Sweden.” Tickets to the performances are currently available for purchase at the band’s official online store for $16.50. They can be purchased individually or in a number of bundled-merchandise packages.

To encourage audience participation, the band announced a variety of interactive activations for the tour including fans being able to send in audio messages to be played for band in their performance room in real-time as well as the ability to vote on which songs are included in the band’s sets. The Hives also confirmed they will be “accepting phone calls” and using crowd noise recordings from the actual cities they are “performing in.”

The Hives’ World Wide Web World Tour Dates:

01/21/21 – Berlin, Germany – 20:00 CET

01/22/21 – London, England – 8:00 pm GMT

01/23/21 – New York City – 7:00 pm ET

01/28/21 – Sydney, Australia – 9:00 pm AEDT

01/29/21 – São Paulo, Brazil – 20:00 BRT

01/30/21 – Stockholm, Sweden – 20:00 CET