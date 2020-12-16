The Hives Announces Virtual World Wide Web World Tour 2021

Swedish rockers The Hives have announced an online streamed concert “World Wide Web Tour” for 2021. The “tour” will include six booked dates and will begin with the band’s scheduled performance for Berlin, Germany on January 21.
In addition to Berlin, the group’s World Wide Web World Tour full schedule include performances in London, New York, Sydney, São Paulo and Stockholm. According to a press release, “Due to ‘circumstances’, we have recently found ourselves with a severe rock ‘n’ roll deficit. This will not stand,” the band says. “We are itching to play with you rock ‘n’ rollers worldwide and we don’t want another ‘intimate live stream’ in sweatpants from the living room. Virus or no virus, we are still in show business goddammit!”
01/22/21 – London, England – 8:00 pm GMT
01/23/21 – New York City – 7:00 pm ET
01/28/21 – Sydney, Australia – 9:00 pm AEDT
01/29/21 – São Paulo, Brazil – 20:00 BRT
01/30/21 – Stockholm, Sweden – 20:00 CET