Kiesza Shares Artfully Choreographed New Video for Synth Pop Song “Sky Ain’t The Limit”

Aaron Grech December 9th, 2020 - 11:52 PM

Kiesza has released a new video for “Sky Ain’t The Limit” a new single from her most recent studio album release called Crave, which came out earlier this year. This track was produced by her long time collaborator Chris Malinchak, while Smac McCreanor choreographed and directed the visual.

“Sky Ain’t The Limit” shows Kiesza and a number of other ballet dancers in dancer outfits roll into a carpet and come out in brighter, more optimistic clothing. This visual splits between grainy vintage moments, and high definition images, that matches with the song’s blend of new and old pop music.

The instrumental is very nostalgic, recalling 1980s synth pop with upbeat keyboard melodies and new wave inspired guitar hum. The track adds in newer elements like playful vocal overlays and modern pop rhythms.

“‘Sky Ain’t The Limit’ is a song about pushing mental, physical and creative boundaries. This particular video has a unique journey,” Kiesza said in a press release. “It was originally directed for a different song by my friend Smac McCreanor, but the video never came out with that song. One day while going through the footage again, I tried pairing it with ‘Sky Ain’t The Limit’ and found that they fit together in a really cool and unique way.”

This latest single follows “Love Me With Your Lie” and “When Boys Cry.” She also teamed up with Lindsey Stirling for the song “What You’re Made Of,” which had a music video that featured characters from the mobile game Azur Lane.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela