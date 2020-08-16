Kiesza Shines in Neon Lights for New Video “Love Me With Your Lie”

Home News Peter Mann August 16th, 2020 - 1:06 PM

The resilient Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Kiesza, has returned to the electro-pop scene with her latest electrifying single “Love Me With Your Lie,” off her sophomore full-length studio album Crave which was released this past Friday, August 14, via Island. According to a press release, “Following the release of her chart-topping, international hit debut album Sound Of A Woman, Kiesza was forced to take a two year after suffering a critical head injury in a car crash. The injury rendered her incapable of writing/recording music, performing live and potentially ever walking again…Eventually Kiesza emerged, fully recovered, stronger than ever, and bursting with ideas for a new collection of songs.”

With the hot, sticky bubblegum-pop senesibilities prevalent in the 1980’s from the iconic likes of Madonna, Pat Benatar and Janet Jackson, Kiesza brazenly embodies the tenacity of modern electro-pop artists. Kiesza, wearing her influences on her sleeves, adopts the sounds of her predecessors with an electronic twist. Crave is the follow-up project to her breakout debut 2016 album, Sound of A Woman. According to the above source, her latest musical offering has an impressive array of collaborators, “Showcasing Kiesza’s signature electronic leaning pop sound, it features production from Peter Wade, phonehome, Bobby Love, Chris Malinchak, Electric, Louis Biancaniello & Mike Biancaniello, and LICK DROP.”

The accompanying music video for “Love Me With Your Lie,” is a sexy, seedy expose that depicts Kiesza surrounded with scantly clad dancers somewhere in a backroom dance studio in an S&M setting, with a lot of leather and chains involved. Commercially fetishized as of late with the emergence of the highly popular book and eventual film series, Fifty Shades of Grey, Kiesza seems to give the scene a more inclusive seductive look that feels more genuine in spirit. The music video for “Love Me With Your Lie” is unabashedly bold and captured by 10th Dimension Studios which completely shot, edited and styled the video for Kiesza’s vibrant electronic club banger. The track itself pulsates sexuality with its crisply lush synthesizers that completes well with Kiesza’s sexy angelic vocals. The booming electronic bass is a credit to the sonically intriguing groove produced by Bobby Love. To listen to Kiesza’s “Love Me With Your Lie” stream below, via YouTube.

As of late, Kiesza recently collaborated with Lindsey Stirling for the new single off the mobile game Azur Lane soundtrack entitled, “What You’re Made Of.” Kiesza, according to the aforementioned press release, spoke of the genesis behind her latest collection of songs from her sophomore effort Crave, saying:

There is so much I could and want to tell you about what it took to get to this album and why it sounds the way it does. I will tell you everything in time, but for now just know that this album is intended to lift you up. It’s there to give you a second wind and boost your spirit. I wanted it to be positive, for you and for me, as I know a lot of us need that right now. I’ve been on that same rollercoaster that you almost certainly have for the past five years; that one they call life. And there is still so much to share. It’s best to think of this album as that beautiful sunlit tip of the iceberg, while I slowly begin to take you beneath the surface. I’m beyond excited to shared this new body of work with you and I hope it adds some positive energy to your day as you listen through music. And thank you to my whole tribe, who are this reason this music is coming out. I love you.

Photo credit: Owen Ela