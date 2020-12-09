박혜진 Park Hye Jin and Nosaj Thing Team Up for Chilled-Out New Song “Clouds”

Home News Aaron Grech December 9th, 2020 - 9:05 PM

박혜진 Park Hye Jin has teamed up with Nosaj Thing for a new song called “Clouds,” which is out now via the label Ninja Tune. This is the performers first new song since her collaborative single “Call Me” alongside Blood Orange and her critically acclaimed How Can I EP.

“Clouds” is a mellow electronic track, with mellow synth sounds backed by a bass infused beat, that takes its cues from deep house progressions. A steady rhythm is also present on the beat, while Hye Jin switches between soothing singing and some mellow rap lines. The track’s latter half picks up its rhythm a bit more, giving it a more dance oriented feel that vibes well with this blend of hip hop and spacey R&B.

Hye Jin eschewed a bit of her house origins on her latest EP release How Can I, which features a blend of techno, trap and juke, while blending her unique singing and rapping. The performer raps and sings with a mix of English and Korean on the EP, adding to the project’s eclectic blend.

Nosaj Thing is a producer out of Los Angeles, who has worked with a number of notable artists including Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper. His last album Parallels, came out in 2017.

“This album is a great piece of work from Nosaj Thing and shows off his skills as a music producer across genres,” mxdwn reviewer Will Burton explained. “The electronic, hip-hop, and R&B influences on the album make this one a great listen for fans of any of these genres.”