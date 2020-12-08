Yo La Tengo Announces Virtual Hanukkah 2020 One-Night Stand Live Stream

Home News Adam Benavides December 8th, 2020 - 8:40 PM

New Jersey-natives Yo La Tengo have announced a virtual iteration of their annual Hanukkah festival, which this year will take shape as a one-night live stream concert. The live performance will take place on Friday, December 18 and include comedy, a surprise opening act and a set from the famed indie rock band.

According to a press release, “On Friday, December 18 at 8pm ET ­– the last night of Hanukkah – Yo La Tengo will present a stripped-down version of their usual holiday fare, streamed live from The Greene Space at WNYC. In keeping with tradition, the evening will feature a surprise opening musical act, a comedic performance, and a set by Yo La Tengo.”

In addition to the December 18 performance, the show will also be rebroadcast on Saturday, December 19 at 7am and 1pm ET. Tickets to the performance are currently available online, with proceeds going to the National Independent Venue Association. “General admission” tickets to each of the scheduled performances can be purchased for $20.

The group’s annual Hanukkah festival has been been famous for its eight-night stands (one for each night of Hanukkah) for nearly twenty years and has evolved into a staple for New York’s live music scene. Past surprised guests of the famed festival have included John Oliver, Ray Davies, David Byrne, Syl Johnson, Sarah Silverman, Lucinda Williams, and Graham Nash.

The 2020 version of the band’s famed festival comes after the group debuted two releases this year: the Sleepless Night EP and We Have Amnesia Sometimes . The Sleepless Night tracks were originally released as a single side of an LP included within a limited-edition catalogue for Yoshitomo Nara . Meanwhile, the We Have Amnesia Sometimes release was a collection of five instrumental compositions that the band recorded earlier this year during socially distanced sessions at their rehearsal space in Hoboken, New Jersey.